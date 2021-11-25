Loungers (LON:LGRS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58). 100,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 48,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGRS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 279.89. The firm has a market cap of £281.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

