Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

LOW stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $252.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,437. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.69 and its 200 day moving average is $205.52. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

