Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $252.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.52. The company has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.31 and a 12 month high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

