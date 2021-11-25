Lua Token (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.03 Million

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00240271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00088514 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.