LuaSwap (LUA) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $237,179.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00237054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00089927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012387 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 221,864,788 coins and its circulating supply is 126,636,675 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

