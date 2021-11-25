Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.61. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 119,438 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$289.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of Lucara Diamond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$33,203.04.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

