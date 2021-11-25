Lympo (LYM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.14 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and $1.78 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00235985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089843 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.