Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 133.18 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.94. The company has a market capitalization of £210.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. Macfarlane Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

