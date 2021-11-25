Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 133.18 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.94. The company has a market capitalization of £210.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. Macfarlane Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Macfarlane Group
