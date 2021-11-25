MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.13 Million

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report sales of $159.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the lowest is $158.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $148.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $666.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $672.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $736.43 million, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $746.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

MTSI stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $37,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 586,108 shares of company stock valued at $38,661,402. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

