Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.12 billion-$24.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Macy’s stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,765 shares of company stock valued at $158,965. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

