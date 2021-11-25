Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $34.00

Mainstream For The Underground (CURRENCY:MFTU) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Mainstream For The Underground has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mainstream For The Underground has a market cap of $8,364.87 and approximately $34.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00066735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00077172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,432.59 or 0.07616850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,200.05 or 1.00009401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mainstream For The Underground

Mainstream For The Underground’s total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,139,615 coins. The official website for Mainstream For The Underground is mftu.net . The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm . Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

