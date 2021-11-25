Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.93

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.93 and traded as high as C$9.69. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.62, with a volume of 47,344 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$791.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$622,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,880.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
