Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.93

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.93 and traded as high as C$9.69. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.62, with a volume of 47,344 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$791.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$622,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,880.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

