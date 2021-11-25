Maker (MKR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $222.02 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $3,370.76 or 0.05817115 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and approximately $222.02 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Coin Profile

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 989,935 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

