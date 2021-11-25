MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00066891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00072804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,463.47 or 0.07600035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,655.83 or 0.99874374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

