MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.41

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.04. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 99,993 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $77.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.38.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 33.99%. As a group, analysts predict that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

