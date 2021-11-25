MANTRA DAO Tops One Day Volume of $13.67 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $84.11 million and $13.67 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00044735 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00236627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088972 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

