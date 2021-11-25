Maple (MPL) Price Tops $25.76 on Major Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Maple has a market cap of $73.76 million and $1.12 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $25.76 or 0.00043657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00239310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00088436 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,863,255 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.