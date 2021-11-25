MAPS (MAPS) One Day Volume Hits $289,082.00

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $38.05 million and $289,082.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,477,144 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

