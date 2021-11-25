Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 99,470 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4,757.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $145.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

