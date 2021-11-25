Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after acquiring an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

