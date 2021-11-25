Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

NYSE MMM opened at $177.63 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

