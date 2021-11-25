Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,874,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $930.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $901.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $892.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

