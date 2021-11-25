Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,170 shares of company stock worth $4,135,496 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

