Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after buying an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after buying an additional 1,334,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

