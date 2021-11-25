Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 476.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 65,796 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 568,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

