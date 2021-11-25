Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $343.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

