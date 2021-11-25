Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 486.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $257.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

