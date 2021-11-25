Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 3,391 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,934.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,859.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,705.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

