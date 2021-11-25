Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 4,160 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

