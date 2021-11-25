Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 8,262 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 131.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 24,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 88.0% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 33,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

NYSE DIS opened at $151.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.25 and a 200-day moving average of $175.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $146.29 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

