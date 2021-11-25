Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.