Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46.

