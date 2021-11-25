Marlin (POND) Market Cap Tops $71.92 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Marlin has a market cap of $71.92 million and $38.98 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00067417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00072944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00093010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.27 or 0.07607969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,867.65 or 0.99762983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.