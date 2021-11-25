Maro (MARO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.67 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Maro has a market cap of $68.05 million and approximately $14.67 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00239996 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088818 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 955,653,775 coins and its circulating supply is 498,628,619 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

