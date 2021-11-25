Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $169.78. 1,568,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $337,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,729,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

