Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is Unigestion Holding SA’s 9th Largest Position

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,826 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 2.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $70,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.78. 1,568,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

