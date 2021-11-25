Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Kronos Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 70,593 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 166.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 312,543 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 296,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 124.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

