Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 44,882 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.