Marshall Wace LLP Buys 11,499 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.39% of SilverBow Resources worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.