Marshall Wace LLP Buys 38,951 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NOV by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

NYSE:NOV opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

