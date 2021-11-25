Marshall Wace LLP Buys 4,149 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 563.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.21.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.