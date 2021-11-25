Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.45% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EWM stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $29.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

