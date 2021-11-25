Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $83.84 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.17.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

