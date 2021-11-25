Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 19,648 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $634,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,863. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

