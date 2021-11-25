Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 36,233 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE opened at $31.81 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

