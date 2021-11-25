Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 540,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Centennial Resource Development worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDEV. Truist increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,240 shares of company stock worth $1,516,967. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

