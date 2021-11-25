Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.69% of Siebert Financial worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 58.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 147.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 163.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the first quarter worth $465,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIEB opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Siebert Financial Corp. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

