Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,657 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA opened at $80.40 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

