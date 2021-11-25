Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,753 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.72% of Usio worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Usio by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $206.29 million, a P/E ratio of -826.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $49,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,267.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $470,140. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

