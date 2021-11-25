Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.05 Million in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.59 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.